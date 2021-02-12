Analysts Expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to Post $0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.21. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

OPNT stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 33,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,481. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $60.00 million, a P/E ratio of -138.69 and a beta of 0.85. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPNT. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 85.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 95,414 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 29,527 shares in the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

See Also: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.