Analysts Expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Will Announce Earnings of $3.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will report $3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.39. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings per share of $3.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $11.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.11 to $11.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $15.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

LPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 305,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $3,638,460.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,407.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 408,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,111.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $230,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,558,505 shares of company stock worth $29,666,674. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 268,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 106,267 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 313.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LPI traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.04. 459,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,407. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 4.72. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $34.53.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

