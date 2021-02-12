Analysts Expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) to announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Element Solutions posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Element Solutions.

ESI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3,164.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,861,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,773 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 27.1% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,394,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,391 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,824,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 46.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,948,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,495 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,527,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ESI traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

