Analysts Expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.59). Canadian Solar reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 152.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $914.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.54 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,447,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 36,968 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the third quarter worth $3,657,000. 41.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.47. 870,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,404. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $67.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

