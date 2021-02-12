Analysts Anticipate TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. TriMas also reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TriMas.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. TriMas has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

