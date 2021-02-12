Analysts Anticipate TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. TriMas also reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TriMas.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. TriMas has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 0.80.
About TriMas
TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.
Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriMas (TRS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.