Analysts Anticipate The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $660.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to announce sales of $660.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $666.20 million and the lowest is $654.05 million. The Cooper Companies posted sales of $646.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.07.

COO stock opened at $385.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $391.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 80.04, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 171.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

