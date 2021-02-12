Analysts Anticipate Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to Post $0.28 EPS

Equities analysts expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.49. Penn National Gaming posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.53.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock traded up $6.01 on Friday, hitting $118.60. 200,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,717,762. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.39 and its 200 day moving average is $72.58. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $129.00.

In related news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $612,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 183,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $12,738,073.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,672,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,366,716 shares of company stock valued at $398,640,017 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

