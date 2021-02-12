Analysts Anticipate Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to announce $23.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.38 million. Nordic American Tankers reported sales of $58.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full year sales of $241.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $234.62 million to $247.84 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $209.49 million, with estimates ranging from $192.52 million to $226.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nordic American Tankers.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%.

NAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 20.5% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 106,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 217,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 31.4% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $475.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tankers (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.