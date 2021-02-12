Analysts Anticipate Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to report $8.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.05 million and the lowest is $3.70 million. Molecular Templates reported sales of $6.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year sales of $24.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.00 million to $33.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $23.26 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $42.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Molecular Templates.

MTEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $1,077,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,060,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,240,053.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $955,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,460,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,136,352.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 285,000 shares of company stock worth $2,967,900. 38.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTEM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.24. 2,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

