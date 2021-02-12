Analysts Anticipate Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) will post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.21). Idera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

IDRA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.07. 972,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,722. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.40.

In related news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar acquired 69,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,292.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $160,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,595 shares of company stock valued at $215,515 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 53,519 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 68,429 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

