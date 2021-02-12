Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $175.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Summit Insights lowered Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $158.80 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $162.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,617.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,212 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Analog Devices by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

