Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 24.02%.

ASYS traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. 34,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,275. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. Amtech Systems has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $152.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, Director Robert F. King sold 30,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $207,474.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,814. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark upgraded Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

