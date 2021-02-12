Ampleforth (AMPL) Trading Down 18.9% Over Last Week

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $406.17 million and $25.38 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002756 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00063531 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $523.41 or 0.01102023 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00057916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006294 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,753.10 or 0.05796537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00027305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00019898 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00035669 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 514,684,511 coins and its circulating supply is 310,295,537 coins. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars.

