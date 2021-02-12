Amkor Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 8,962 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 630% compared to the typical volume of 1,227 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Amkor Technology stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,277. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.63. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $60,390.00. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $229,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,016. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Amkor Technology by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Amkor Technology by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 105,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,622,000 after purchasing an additional 75,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

