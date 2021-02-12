Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was downgraded by SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential downside of 19.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FOLD. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

FOLD opened at $18.73 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59.

In related news, insider Hung Do sold 111,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $2,653,665.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 409,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,783,206.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 24,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $564,308.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 363,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,277,965.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,422 shares of company stock valued at $5,999,369. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 54,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 34,008 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 338,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,705,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.