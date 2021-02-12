Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amgen by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after buying an additional 5,016,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,177,107,000 after purchasing an additional 561,293 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,015,964,000 after purchasing an additional 95,701 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,006,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $461,340,000 after purchasing an additional 49,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,324,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,470,000 after purchasing an additional 61,831 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $234.29. The company had a trading volume of 24,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,588. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.