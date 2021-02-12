Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 156.9% from the January 14th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMXEF opened at $2.38 on Friday. Amex Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72.

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration Inc, a mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold and base metal projects in Canada. It holds interests in the Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds 100% interests in the Cameron property which, consists of 13 mining claims covering an area of 731 hectares; Madeleine West property consisting of 11 mining claims covering an area of 617 hectares; Madeleine East property, which consists of 3 mining claims covering an area of 168 hectares; and Pusticamica property consisting of 46 mining claims covering an area of 2,600 hectares situated in Lebel-sur-QuÃ©villon, Quebec.

