Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 156.9% from the January 14th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMXEF opened at $2.38 on Friday. Amex Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72.
Amex Exploration Company Profile
