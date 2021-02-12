American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,388 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in American Express were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.25. 53,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,208,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.57. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.04. The company has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

