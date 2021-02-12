Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ameren were worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 21.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,442,000 after purchasing an additional 37,113 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 646.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.14.

AEE opened at $72.56 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.