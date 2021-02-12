Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives $258.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $263.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMED. Barclays upped their price objective on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total transaction of $235,579.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $204,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,680 shares of company stock worth $1,020,682. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $1,041,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth $1,236,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 739,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,840,000 after buying an additional 45,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in Amedisys by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $307.81. The stock had a trading volume of 597 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,510. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $132.95 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.05. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

