Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. (OTCMKTS:AMAZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. (OTCMKTS:AMAZ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the January 14th total of 170,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,243,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMAZ opened at $0.01 on Friday. Amazing Energy Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas Company Profile

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of oil and gas in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company is also engaged in the production and sale of oil and natural gas. The Company is developing resource potential from the Queens formation.

