Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. (OTCMKTS:AMAZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. (OTCMKTS:AMAZ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the January 14th total of 170,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,243,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMAZ opened at $0.01 on Friday. Amazing Energy Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.
Amazing Energy Oil and Gas Company Profile
