AltynGold plc (ALTN.L) (LON:ALTN) Shares Gap Up to $139.75

AltynGold plc (ALTN.L) (LON:ALTN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $139.75, but opened at $144.50. AltynGold plc (ALTN.L) shares last traded at $142.94, with a volume of 24,978 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £38.40 million and a PE ratio of 61.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 119.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AltynGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold dorÃ© properties that contain gold and silver mineral deposits in the Republic of Kazakhstan. Its flagship asset is the Sekisovskoye gold mine located in North East Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Altyn Plc and changed its name to AltynGold plc in December 2020.

