Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th.

Altra Industrial Motion has decreased its dividend by 53.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

AIMC opened at $56.33 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day moving average of $47.48.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIMC. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,213.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,060. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

