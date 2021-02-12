Altium Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,279 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,728 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 65,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 41,527 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 39,263 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 87,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAN shares. HSBC upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.