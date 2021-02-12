Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,994 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.88. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $44.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 64.35%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

