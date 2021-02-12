Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $366,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 24,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,656,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $334.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.02 and a 200-day moving average of $301.02. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $335.46.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

