Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $271,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 250.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 194,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after acquiring an additional 142,384 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 53,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 329.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,008 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $66.92 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.