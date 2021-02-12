Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Shares Down 1.5%

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN) traded down 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 15,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 47,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of C$26.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50.

Altiplano Metals Company Profile (CVE:APN)

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Canada and internationally. It owns interests in the Farellon and Maria Luisa copper and gold projects located near the town of La Serena, Chile. The company was formerly known as Altiplano Minerals Ltd.

