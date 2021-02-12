Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) PT Lowered to $157.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.26% from the stock’s current price.

AYX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.27.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $116.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -433.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Charles Cory sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $235,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,253,471 shares of company stock valued at $257,804,862. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 417.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 89.0% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

