AltaGas Ltd. Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for AltaGas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

ALA has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$22.50 price objective on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.04.

ALA stock opened at C$19.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$19.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.92. The stock has a market cap of C$5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$8.71 and a 1-year high of C$22.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 80.67%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

