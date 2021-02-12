Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALO. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €50.75 ($59.71).

Shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) stock opened at €43.27 ($50.91) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €46.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €44.79. Alstom SA has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

