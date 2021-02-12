ALQO Price Tops $0.0818 (XLQ)

ALQO (CURRENCY:XLQ) traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last week, ALQO has traded up 85.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ALQO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0818 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. ALQO has a market cap of $5.29 million and $3,462.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001298 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. ALQO’s total supply is 65,539,764 coins and its circulating supply is 64,664,324 coins. ALQO’s official message board is medium.com/@Alqo . ALQO’s official Twitter account is @ALQOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALQO is alqo.app . The Reddit community for ALQO is /r/Alqo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ALQO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALQO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALQO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALQO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

