Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Announces Earnings Results

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.47) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded down $7.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.92. 924,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,155. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $178.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.32.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $2,393,548.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,886.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $3,746,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 265,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,174,905.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,066 shares of company stock worth $8,743,373. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

