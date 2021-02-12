Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 3,195 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALB. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 300.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

NYSE ALB opened at $159.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.06.

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.46.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.