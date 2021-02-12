Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) President Adam J. Pliska Sells 50,862 Shares of Stock

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) President Adam J. Pliska sold 50,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $139,870.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The company has a market cap of $100.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter. Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 59.30% and a negative net margin of 139.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 166,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.47% of Allied Esports Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

