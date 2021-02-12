Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) CFO Sells $37,500.00 in Stock

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) CFO Anthony A. Hung sold 12,500 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AESE stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.87. 5,085,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,951,765. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48.

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative net margin of 139.42% and a negative return on equity of 59.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 166,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.47% of Allied Esports Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.