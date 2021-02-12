Allianz Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Allianz Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,352,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839,550 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up 6.5% of Allianz Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Allianz Investment Management LLC owned about 2.46% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $107,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after buying an additional 90,417 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,410,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,953,000 after purchasing an additional 48,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Shares of ANGL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.52. 37,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,251. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.35. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $32.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

