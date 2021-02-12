AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

AB stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.31. 5,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,568. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.35. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

