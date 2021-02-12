Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy Sells 101,756 Shares

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 101,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $2,967,204.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,869.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $30.54 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.61.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

ALGM has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,170,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,482,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,628,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $28,228,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $27,589,000.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

