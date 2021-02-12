ALL BEST ICO Reaches One Day Volume of $2,044.00 (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One ALL BEST ICO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded up 30.4% against the dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a total market cap of $46,732.52 and approximately $2,044.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ALL BEST ICO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00057197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.20 or 0.01084214 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00056146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.45 or 0.05376258 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00026404 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00019051 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003977 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00035562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) is a token. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 486,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,046,897 tokens. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Token Trading

ALL BEST ICO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALL BEST ICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALL BEST ICO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.