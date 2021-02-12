Algorand (ALGO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.22 Billion

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 18% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00002571 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 70.7% against the dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.75 billion and approximately $1.22 billion worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.14 or 0.00340447 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00010200 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008431 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,631.83 or 0.03384647 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00054691 BTC.

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 3,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,410,536,466 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

