Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.53.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $376.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.86 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.1551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

