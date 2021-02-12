Alchemy Pay Achieves Market Cap of $11.66 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $11.66 million and $2.29 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.95 or 0.00305625 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00099414 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00031361 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 133.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001358 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,037,987 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

