Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) PT Lowered to C$16.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$19.25 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AGI. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. CSFB reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.89.

Shares of TSE:AGI opened at C$10.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.91. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.43 and a 1-year high of C$15.52. The stock has a market cap of C$4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 39.50.

In related news, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$105,640.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

