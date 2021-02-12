Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AGI. Laurentian restated a buy rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, December 13th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) restated a buy rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.05.

Shares of AGI opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 952,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 614,958 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 828.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 217,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 194,223 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 888,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 109,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 60,940 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

