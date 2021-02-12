Akumin (TSE:AKU) Trading 1.2% Higher

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU)’s share price traded up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.19 and last traded at C$4.06. 14,980 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 48,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.01.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Akumin from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$287.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.50.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 129 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

