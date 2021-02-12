Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) – Analysts at Clarus Securities issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akumin in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year. Clarus Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Akumin’s FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of Akumin stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. Akumin has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akumin stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 129 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

