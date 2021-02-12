Akumin Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (TSE:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) – Analysts at Clarus Securities issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akumin in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year. Clarus Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Akumin’s FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Akumin from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of Akumin stock opened at C$4.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$285.62 million and a P/E ratio of -203.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.05. Akumin has a 12 month low of C$1.75 and a 12 month high of C$5.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.91.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 129 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

