Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) Trading 17.4% Higher

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER)’s stock price traded up 17.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.05. 5,693,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 660% from the average session volume of 749,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76.

Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akers Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akers Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akers Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Akers Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Akers Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $846,000. Institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Akers Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKER)

Akers Biosciences, Inc focuses on the development of a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, a coronavirus causing a pandemic. It has a collaboration agreement with Premas Biotech PVT Ltd. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.

