Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.71.

AKRO traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $31.05. 703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,185. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.58. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $41.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.21.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $89,328.20. Insiders have sold a total of 16,115 shares of company stock worth $447,916 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 113,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 369.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.